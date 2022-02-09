Odisha: Sambalpur District Reports 56 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Sambalpur District Reports 56 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1712 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 8th Feb
New Positive Cases: 1712
Of which 0-18 years: 323
In quarantine: 997
Local contacts: 715
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 79
2. Balasore: 54
3. Bargarh: 17
4. Bhadrak: 22
5. Balangir: 31
6. Boudh: 29
7. Cuttack: 104
8. Deogarh: 46
9. Dhenkanal: 49
10. Gajapati: 43
11. Ganjam: 10
12. Jagatsinghpur: 48
13. Jajpur: 53
14. Jharsuguda: 29
15. Kalahandi: 49
16. Kandhamal: 31
17. Kendrapada: 46
18. Keonjhar: 52
19. Khurda: 257
20. Koraput: 118
21. Malkangiri: 3
22. Mayurbhanj: 53
23. Nawarangpur: 26
24. Nayagarh: 45
25. Nuapada: 39
26. Puri: 40
27. Rayagada: 34
28. Sambalpur: 56
29. Sonepur: 54
30. Sundargarh: 147
31. State Pool: 48
New recoveries: 3429
Cumulative tested: 28166786
Positive: 1271523
Recovered: 1245026
Active cases: 17647