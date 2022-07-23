Odisha Congress holds a stir demanding Sarala spinning mill revival

Report by Kanhu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: the Tirtol Congress unit on Friday staged a demonstration and protest meeting in front of the defunct Sarala spinning mill at Tirtol demanding its revival and clearing the loan dues pending against the ailing mill.

The Tirtol Congress party president Nihar Ranjan Nayak and party leader Himansu Bhusan Mallick district youth congress president Prasanta Kumar Mallick, and hundreds of party supporters across Tirtol block converged at Tirtol and held a public meeting.

The congress workers decried against state ruling BJD government and local MLA Bijashankar Das, MP Dr Rajashree Mallick and government chief whip MLA Prasanta Muduli who had promised Tirtol assembly by-election to restart the defunct Sarala mill.

The Odisha government could not act sincerely when the mill had damaged during super cyclone 1999. Recently the mill was taken possession by creditor State Bank of India causing nonpayment of loan dues an amount of Rs4.75 lakh. We demand the mill to restart immediately and the government to take steps for its revival. After the protest meeting, congress supporters set on fire effigies of the chief minister, Tirtol MLA and MP. [Ends]