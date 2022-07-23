Rotary Club of Bhubaneswar Meadows holds 8th installation ceremony

Bhubaneswar: The Rotary Club of Bhubaneswar Meadows organized the 8th Installation ceremony, on Friday, 22nd July 2022. The ceremony was graced by Smt. Sulochana Das, Honorable Mayor, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, as Chief Guest. Rotary District Zonal Chair, Rtn. Ramesh Sahoo, District Executive Secretary Rtn. P. Vijay Kumar and Dist. Coordinator Rtn. Mukesh also graced the occasion. The ceremony was attended by more than 70 member Rotarians and guests.

Smt. Sulochana Das congratulated the Club for the commendable activities being undertaken in the recent years. The Installation ceremony witnessed handing over charter by outgoing President Rtn Santosh Senapati, 2021-22 to incoming President Rtn Santanu Mahapatra, 2022-23. Smt. Sulochana Das congratulated and rendered her best wishes to the new President and his Committee members for yet another eventful year. The incoming Secretary Rtn Bikash Garabadu announced the action plan of the Club for the Rotary year 2022-23.

The evening marked donation of a water purifier to a Geriatric Centre at Nayapalli which houses more than 50 residents above 75 years of age. This was handed over by the Chief Guest, Smt. Sulochana Das, Honorable Mayor on behalf of the Club. A young talented artist Ms. Priyanka Sahani was also felicitated by the Chief Guest for her amazing innovative talent in depicting Lord Jagannath’s image using materials like mustard seeds etc. Her talent was recognized with the help of Past president Bijoylaxmi Kar.

The Rotary Club of Bhubaneswar Meadows started in 2014 as a brain child of Rtn. Aswini Kar, who has been the Past District Governor of Rotary. Within a short time, the Club has risen to great heights of visibility, through the number and quality of projects it organized for the community at large. This is the second Club in India which has included member from LGBTQ community to spread the message of inclusion. Rotary Club of Bhubaneswar Meadows has received the RI PRESIDENT’S CITATION in recognition of projects executed.