Statue of Amar Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad will be installed in Bhopal- CM Shri Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that a grand statue of Amar Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad will be established in Bhopal. At the base of the statue, soil brought from Bhabra (Alirajpur), the birth place of Azad, will be used and the statue site will be developed as a source of inspiration for the youth. I will not let the dreams of youth die at any cost. Recruitments on one lakh government jobs will be done in a year in the state, its process will start from August 15. Along with this, two lakh youths will be linked with self-employment every month. The benefits of various schemes will be made available to the youth by celebrating Employment Day every month. A new youth policy will be prepared incorporating the suggestions of the youths in the state, which will be implemented from January 12, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Yuva Puraskar will be established and State Youth Advisory Council will also be set up to encourage the creativity of youth. There will be a Yuva Panchayat every year in the state. In order to instill the spirit of patriotism among the youth, the district level winners of Yuva Panchayat will be sent to the international borders of the country under the “Maa Tujhe Pranam” scheme. Youth Cells will be formed in all departments and colleges. Yuva Mahapanchayat will be developed as a platform for Youth for Atma-nirbhar Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the inaugural session of the first state level Youth Mahapanchayat at Ravindra Bhawan Convention Hall, Bhopal on the 116th birth anniversary of Amar Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad. Smt. Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Technical Education, Skill Development and Employment Smt. Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Shri Eric Solhim, who has served as Executive Director of Environment Programmes in the United Nations, Additional Chief Secretary Higher Education Shri Shailendra Singh were present. The Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Anurag Thakur virtually attended the programme from New Delhi. CM Shri Chouhan inaugurated the Yuva Mahapanchayat by lighting a lamp along with Vande Mataram and Saraswati Vandana. The bike riders of Bhopal handed over soil and Jal Kalash (water urns) brought from Bhabra (Alirajpur), the birth place of Amar Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad, to Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. Biker Shreyasi Agarwal shared her travel experiences. Also Shruti Tiwari of Shahdol, Kunal Verma of Khargone and Ananya Tiwari of Bhopal expressed their views.

Referring to the valour, bravery and dedication of Amar Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan told the youths that the state government has done the work of bringing to light the struggle and sacrifices of many unnamed freedom fighters. Memorials have been set up in the memory of freedom fighters at various places in the state. India, propounding the principle of Vasudhev Kutumbakam, is giving practical shape to the idea of ​​Sarve Bhavantu Sukhin, Sarve Bhavantu Niramay (May everyone be happy, may everyone be healthy), under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. In this spirit, Prime Minister Shri Modi took the initiative of making Corona vaccine available to the citizens of many poor countries of the world along with the people of India.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that efforts are being made to involve youth in the process of policy making through Youth Mahapanchayat. Our aim is that this Mahapanchayat should become a platform to connect the youth with the government and society. The youth have done wonderful job by commencing new start-ups in the state. The state cricket team showed its talent by winning the Ranji Trophy. The youth of the state are proving their ability and potential in every field. With the cooperation of the youth we’ll have to develop a roadmap of what best we can do for the country and the state. By sharing the roadmap of self-reliant Madhya Pradesh with the youth, their all possible cooperation will be taken in this direction also.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that CM Rise Schools are being started for the quality of education in the state. Mukhyamantri Medhavi Vidyarthi Yojana is being implemented for the continuation of studies of meritorious students. There is a provision for training, skill upgradation of youth in the Global Skill Park being started in collaboration with Singapore. Every effort is being made to enhance the skills of the youth, this will pave the way for their employment. Assistance under Mukhyamantri Udyam Kranti Yojana is also being provided for self-employment. The state government is making every effort to remove the obstacles that are there in the development and progress of the youth.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that youth must think about their career. Also, be sensitive towards environment, society and state. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan exhorted the youth to plant saplings, participate in the operation of Anganwadis in their areas, celebrate the pride day of their village/town, save the girl child, actively participate in activities related to water conservation and de-addiction. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan appealed to the youth to participate enthusiastically in the “Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign”. He said that in this campaign to spread the spirit of patriotism, it should be our vow that during the period from 13 to 15 August, the tricolour should be hoisted in every house.

Union Minister Shri Anurag Thakur said that no challenge is too big for the youth of India. Today 102 start-ups started in the country have got the status of Unicorn, which is a testament to the potential of the youth of India. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Modi, India has proved its capability by making Covid vaccine indigenously and moving towards self-reliance in military material. Union Minister Shri Thakur appealed to the youth to establish India at the level of Vishwa Guru in the next 25 years and work with a dedicated spirit to build a self-reliant India.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Smt. Yashodhara Raje Scindia said that organising the Youth Mahapanchayat was a result of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan’s imagination and idea. This is an innovative attempt to acquaint the youth of the present digital age with the struggle and sacrifice of freedom fighters through Mahapanchayat and connect them with the history of the country and the state. Minister Smt. Scindia exhorted the youth to realize Prime Minister Shri Modi’s dream of a self-reliant India.

Shri Eric Solheim, who was the Executive Director of Environment Programmes at the United Nations, recalled the contribution of Amar Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad. He said that pollution, climate change and environmental protection are the main challenges facing the youth at present. An example can be set before the whole world by developing Madhya Pradesh as a solar state and as a nature state. Shri Solhim said that Chief Minister Shri Chouhan plants saplings every day. The youth of the state should follow this. He also insisted for adopting solar energy and reducing the use of plastic.

In the State Level Youth Mahapanchayat, 6 youths each selected from 52 districts and cadets of NCC, National Service Scheme etc. and students of various colleges participated. Youth from all the districts of the state participated in the programme online. The Second-day of Mahapanchayat sessions would be on Environment and Youth, Next Zen Startups, Mera MP-Mera Gaurav, Youth and Social Development, Youth Champions of MP and Youth and Democracy.