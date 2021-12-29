Odisha: Collector and SP visit BSKY listed private hospitals in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: Acting on the state government instruction, Jagatsinghpur collector Parul Patawari and SP Akheleshvar Sing visited private hospitals in Jagatsinghpur to make sure they treat the beneficiaries of BSKY cardholders on Wednesday. During the visit, the collector interacted with the patients undergoing treatment in these private hospitals and enquired about their condition, and collected views with regards to the service provider hospital. Collector directed hospital authority to ensure all eligible BSKY smart health cardholder’s treatment under the scheme. Among others, ADMO Dr Satrughna Das, BSKY district coordinator Prasant Kumar Sahoo and DHH medical staff were accompanied by collector and SP. [Ends]

