NITI Aayog to Hold National Workshop on Bamboo Development

New Delhi : NITI Aayog is organizing a daylong national-level workshop on bamboo development tomorrow, 30 December.

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Kumar, NITI Aayog Member Dr VK Saraswat and CEO Amitabh Kant will inaugurate the workshop.

Several stakeholders from India and abroad will attend the workshop to understand the opportunities and challenges in bamboo development, explore missing linkages in the entire value-chain of the bamboo sector, and accordingly develop strategies and a roadmap for the sector.

The workshop will have four technical sessions. First on ‘Production, Value Addition and International Experience of Bamboo’, second on ‘Government Policies, Programmes and Opportunities in Different Sectors’, third on ‘Circular Economy in Bamboo’, and the final session on ‘National and International Best Practices’.

To scale up the utilization and commercialization of bamboo, NITI Aayog is in the process of formulating pragmatic policies/technologies for the holistic development of the Indian bamboo industry. Accordingly, a techno-commercial report, ‘Bamboo Development Mission Document’, is being prepared for this purpose. The report plans to analyse the complete bamboo value-chain in India—from plantation, production, processing to standardization and utilization.

NITI’s efforts to tap into the potential of the bamboo sector are geared towards generating more employment in the rural economy, doubling farmers’ income, improving value addition and diversification of bamboo products to give a fillip to exports.

The workshop will be broadcasted here.