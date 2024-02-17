Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates 73 ‘Ama Hospitals’ Across 15 Districts

In a significant development aimed at enhancing healthcare infrastructure across Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 73 ‘Ama Hospitals’ in 15 districts. The inauguration, which took place in Bhubaneswar, marks a milestone in the state’s ongoing efforts to improve medical facilities and accessibility for its citizens.

Today, Hon'ble CM, Shri @Naveen_Odisha dedicated #5T transformation of 73 Government hospitals across 15 districts of #Odisha on virtual mode under #AmaHospital initiative to provide patient centric and quality healthcare services to the people of the State. pic.twitter.com/KfVdqHU0GX — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) February 17, 2024

Launched last year, the ‘Ama Hospital’ scheme focuses on revamping existing healthcare facilities to meet the evolving needs of the community. As part of the initiative, hospitals undergo extensive refurbishment while ensuring adequate staffing to cater to patient requirements effectively.

During the inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister Patnaik emphasized the paramount importance of prioritizing patient convenience in the transformed hospitals. This commitment underscores the government’s dedication to providing quality healthcare services accessible to all residents of Odisha.

The inauguration of 73 ‘Ama Hospitals’ reflects the government’s proactive approach towards healthcare development, as it strives to bridge gaps in medical infrastructure and deliver efficient healthcare services across the state. This initiative is poised to have a positive impact on the overall well-being and health outcomes of the people of Odisha.