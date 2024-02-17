Indian Women’s Hockey Team Upsets Australia 1-0 in FIH Pro League Thriller

In an exhilarating showdown at the FIH Pro League, the Indian women’s hockey team delivered a stunning performance, defeating powerhouse Australia with a score of 1-0 in Rourkela. Forward Vandana Katariya emerged as the hero, netting a crucial goal from a penalty corner in the 34th minute of the match.

The victory marks a significant triumph for the Indian team, currently ranked ninth in the world, as they clinch their second win of the tournament. Notably, this win also serves as sweet redemption for India, avenging last week’s 0-3 loss to Australia in Bhubaneswar.

The match was a display of immense determination and skill from the Indian side, who found themselves under early pressure when Australia earned a penalty corner in the third minute. However, the Indian defense held firm, thwarting the Australian attack and turning the tide in their favor.

Vandana Katariya’s clinical finish proved to be the decisive moment of the match, propelling India to a memorable victory over the world number three-ranked Australia. The win underscores India’s growing prowess in women’s hockey and sets a promising tone for their future performances in the FIH Pro League and beyond.