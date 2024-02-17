Khelo India University Games Set to Kick Off with 4,500 Athletes Ready to Compete

In a grand display of athletic prowess, the 11-day Khelo India University Games (KIUG) is all set to commence on February 19, featuring the participation of a staggering 4,500 athletes representing 200 institutes. The eagerly awaited event promises to be a showcase of talent, skill, and sportsmanship as participants from across the nation vie for top honors.

The inauguration of the fourth edition of KIUG will witness esteemed dignitaries gracing the occasion, with Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur, and Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, scheduled to attend. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a video message, extending his best wishes to the athletes.

The Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati will serve as the venue for the inaugural program, setting the stage for an electrifying start to the prestigious sporting event. Assam Sports and Youth Welfare Minister, Nandita Garlosa, announced these details during a press conference, highlighting the significance and scale of the KIUG.

With athletes from various disciplines and backgrounds converging to showcase their talents, the Khelo India University Games reaffirm their status as a premier platform for nurturing and promoting sporting excellence at the university level. As the excitement builds and anticipation reaches a crescendo, all eyes are on the athletes as they gear up to give their best and make the nation proud on the sporting stage.