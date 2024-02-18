Climate Conversations Workshop: Roundtable Media and Climate Action

Bhubaneswar: In a concerted effort to address the urgent issue of climate change, VIEWS (Voluntary Integration for Education and Welfare of Society) and the US Consulate General Hyderabad organized a groundbreaking workshop titled “Climate Conversations: Media Round-table on Climate Policy & Action” at the Press Club of Odisha, Bhubaneswar. Bringing together esteemed journalists, environmental experts, and policymakers, and grass-root climate change activist, the workshop served as a pivotal platform for fostering dialogue, sharing insights, and recognizing exemplary journalism in climate change reporting.

The workshop commenced with the Inaugural Ceremony and Climate Conversations with a compelling session on “Climate Policies in Odisha: Issues and Challenges,” chaired by Dr. Aurobindo Behera, a retired IAS officer. Distinguished speakers, including Mr. Sandeep Sahu, Sr. Journalist, Padma Shri Sabarmatee from Sambhav, Mr. Sanyasi Behera, OAS, Deputy Secretary SSEPD Dept., GoO, Ms. Shipra Saxena, WASH, Environment & Climate Change Specialist, UNICEF, and Prof. Jaya Krushna Panigrahi from the Odisha Environment Society, shed light on climate policy on the pressing environmental concerns facing the region.

Following the informative session, a panel discussion on “Climate Change Reporting: The Odisha Perspective” was led by Mr. Sandeep Mishra, Group Editor of Odisha Bytes & Odisha Sambad. Esteemed panelists, including Mr. Ashok Pradhan, Chief of bureau, The Times of India, Mr. Sudarshan Chottray, Sr. Journalists, and Ms. Sarada Lahangir, Sr. Journalist, delved into the vital role of media in shaping climate change reporting in the Odisha Perspective and fostering public awareness.

One of the highlights of the workshop was the Awards Ceremony for Vernacular Journalists on Climate Change Reporting in Odisha, where outstanding journalists were recognized for their exemplary contributions to raising awareness on climate change issues. Facilitated by Mr. Ghasiram Panda from Action Aid including Dr. Ambika Prasad Nanda, Head CSR Odisha, Tata Steel, Padma Shri Sabarmatee, Sambhav, Ms. Minati Singha, Odisha Women in Media, and Fr. John Karketta, Director, ORUSA, the ceremony honored the dedication and commitment of journalists in driving meaningful change in the face of climate change.

During the session on “Climate Actions in Odisha: Sharing Best Practices from Ground,” chaired by Ms. Rakhi Ghosh, senior journalists and environmental advocates including Mr. Satyabrata Samal, Founder, Sattvic Soul Foundation, Mr. Amaresh Mishra, IGSSS, Mr. Abhishek Mani, IRO, Youth4Water Plus, Dr. Rajeev Kumar Panda, Associate Professor & Dean, School of Mass Communication, KIIT University shared inspiring stories and innovative approaches to tackling climate change at the grassroots level. From youth activists to seasoned professionals, the speakers highlighted the importance of community-driven initiatives in combating climate change.

The workshop concluded with a Certificate Distribution and Vote of Thanks session, where Ms. Priya Abraham, Media & Communication Specialist from IJM, and Mr. Sunil Kumar Ghadei, Programme Director of VIEWS, expressed gratitude to all participants for their valuable contributions.

Overall, the Climate Conversations workshop served as a dynamic platform for journalists to engage with experts, exchange ideas, and amplify the narrative around climate change. Through collaborative efforts and continued dialogue, the media plays a pivotal role in driving climate action and fostering a sustainable future for all.