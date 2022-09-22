NutriGlow, a G.O.A.T Brand Labs portfolio company, ropes in Genelia Deshmukh as its brand ambassador

Mumbai: NutriGlow, a part of G.O.A.T Brand Labs, announced the appointment of Bollywood icon, actress, and model Genelia Deshmukh as their brand ambassador. Genelia will endorse the brand’s scientifically-formulated, premium face and body care products and drive home their motto of affordable luxury.

The collaboration resulted from the shared beliefs of Genelia and NutriGlow in the power of good quality skincare products. The onboarding of Genelia as the brand’s face will help NutriGlow take their dermatologically-tested and paraben-free formulation in skincare, haircare, and cosmetics ranges to their target audiences – at a price point they can afford.

Furthermore, Genelia who is a believer of plant-based food, aligns with NutriGlow’s cruelty-free products that neither contain animal-derived ingredients nor are tested on animals. As an actress with a young, vibrant and vivacious screen presence, Genelia is regularly exalted for her simple, science-backed skincare routine that makes her skin glow.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ashish Aggarwal, Co-founder of NutriGlow, said, “We are thrilled to onboard Genelia Deshmukh as NutriGlow’s brand ambassador. Genelia is a celebrity with a follower base across various age groups — whether it is millennials or the GenZ — who see her as a young, vibrant and bubbly artist. The partnership will help NutriGlow penetrate deeper in the market with our products’ goodness of science and nature.”

Commenting on this initiative, Mr. Shouvik Roy, Chief of Brand Marketing, G.O.A.T Brand Labs said, “NutriGlow is one of our star brands that is emerging as a brand of choice in the natural and ingredient-led beauty products category. For all our brands at G.O.A.T. Brand labs we are focusing on building deeper consumer connections with our audiences and the NutriGlow film and the choice of an ambassador is to demonstrate the brand’s values of confidence, optimism, and fearlessness. Genelia’s contagious energy is a perfect match for our ‘brave” brand. Her relatable “girl next door” persona will greatly aid our ability to connect with today’s youth.”

As part of the collaboration, NutriGlow will release a digital advertising campaign featuring Genelia, which will speak directly to young women who prefer natural and organic self-care. The campaign will focus on four products by NutriGlow: Sunscreen, Irish Coffee Face Wash, Orange Vitamin C Serum, and Wine Body Lotion.

“The commercial, which is in the form of a music video, will feature Genelia. Exuding confidence and self-assurance, the Glow Girls will represent the new-age woman who believes in themselves”

NutriGlow will also promote this collaboration on digital platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram to connect better with their target customers. Genelia also has a strong digital presence with an active social media account that connects well with the brand’s target audience.