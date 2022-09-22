Neeraj Kumar to lead Patna Pirates kabaddi squad as its skipper in Season 9

Patna : Patna Pirates, three-time champions of Pro Kabbadi (PKL 3, 4 & 5), the most by any team and runners-up from a thrilling final of last season today declared Neeraj Kumar as skipper for up and coming PKL Season 9 that starts from 7 October 2022.

Neeraj is one of the most versatile kabaddi players in the current generation. The 5ft 7 inches tall, 26-year-old who plays at the right-cover Defender position is an army man who hails from the Panipat district in Haryana. Neeraj debuted in season 7 of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League with Patna Pirates. He has been playing professional kabaddi for over a decade. Neeraj has played several inter-service matches during his years of service in the Army.

Announced earlier, Pirates have retained their elite players for Season 9 of PKL. Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (all-rounder), Neeraj Kumar (defender), Monu (raider) and Sajin Chandrasekar (all-rounder) will once again be adding power to Pirates’ defense and raiding unit that made them cruise in the thrilling final of last season.

Team has also retained Rohit (all-rounder) and Manish (all-rounder) from the New Young Player category.

“Neeraj is an established kabaddi player and has pivoted many matches in favour of Pirates in the past. His experience and versatility will boost the team’s success in Season 9. We congratulate Neeraj on being elevated as Pirates new Skipper and lead the squad to glory. I wish him all the best, ” said Ravi Shetty, Head Coach of Patna Pirates.

Speaking about being skipper of a champion squad, Neeraj said, “Pirates as a team has always performed beyond expectation. Being a leader of this highly motivated team is an honour that comes with immense responsibility. With support from Management, Coach. Teammates and our fans in Patna and from across India, my effort will be to further strengthen kabaddi’s popularity and bring fame to our team by winning Season 9.“

About Patna Pirates:

Patna Pirates is the only team to have consecutively retained the Champions Title in Season 3, Season 4 and Season 5 of PKL, most by any team. Team Pirates have appeared in 7 play-offs matches.