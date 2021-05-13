“Nurses are the symbol of Service”: Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu

Chandigarh: On the occasion of International Nurses Day Health Minister Mr. Balbir Singh Sidhu said that whole humanity is indebted to the medical fraternity as they have been working day and night to provide healthcare facilities since the corona pandemic started.



Mr. Sidhu said that every year 12 May is celebrated as International Nurses day and it becomes important to highlight the importance of Nurses in the health services on this day. He said that year 2020 and 2021 proved to be challenging years for every country and no one is spared from fear of Corona virus, but nurses are trained to perform in times of health emergency and provide services to the humanity. He said that nurses are tirelessly delivering their services at all health facilities without interruption from labor rooms to Flu corners, emergency wards and COVID Care Centres.



The Health Minister said that in health facilities, nurses deliver vital services in patient care, they even stayed away from their families and worked very hard to control spread of Corona virus. The whole medical fraternity paid tribute to the nurses who lost their lives while fighting this disease.



Notably, this day is celebrated in the memory of Florence Nightingale, a nurse who worked for humanity and saved life of many soldiers during Crimean war in year 1853-1856 showed path of selfless service with dedication. In year 1974 International Council of Nursing approved this day as International Nurses’ day. During these Pandemic times her services motivate us to render health services with humbleness and dedication.

