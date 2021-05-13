India’s Cumulative Vaccination Coverage exceeds 17.72 Crore

New Delhi: Government of India is swiftly clearing and apportioning global aid to strengthen tertiary medical care across States and UTs for COVID management. Cumulatively, 9,284 Oxygen Concentrators; 7,033 Oxygen Cylinders; 19 Oxygen Generation Plants; 5,933 ventilators/Bi PAP and over 3.44L Remdesivir vials have been delivered/ dispatched through road and air, so far.

On the other hand, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 17.72 Cr today under the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive.

A total of 17,72,14,256 vaccine doses have been administered through 25,70,537 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 96,00,420 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 65,70,062 HCWs who have taken the 2nddose, 1,42,34,793 FLWs (1stdose), 80,30,007 FLWs (2nddose), 34,80,618 beneficiaries under 18-45 age group (1stdose), 5,62,43,308 (1stdose) and 81,58,535 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years. 5,40,99,241 1stdose beneficiaries and 1,67,97,272 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old.

HCWs 1st Dose 96,00,420 2nd Dose 65,70,062 FLWs 1st Dose 1,42,34,793 2nd Dose 80,30,007 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 34,80,618 Age Group 45 to 60 years 1st Dose 5,62,43,308 2nd Dose 81,58,535 Over 60 years 1st Dose 5,40,99,241 2nd Dose 1,67,97,272 Total 17,72,14,256

Ten states account for 66.73% of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

4,31,285 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours and cumulatively 34,80,618 across 30 States/UTs since the start of phase-3 of vaccination drive. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S. No. States Total 1 A & N Islands 1,160 2 Andhra Pradesh 1,211 3 Assam 1,31,920 4 Bihar 3,04,490 5 Chandigarh 2 6 Chhattisgarh 1,028 7 Delhi 4,71,908 8 Goa 1,464 9 Gujarat 3,87,579 10 Haryana 3,56,291 11 Himachal Pradesh 14 12 Jammu & Kashmir 30,163 13 Jharkhand 94 14 Karnataka 74,996 15 Kerala 771 16 Ladakh 86 17 Madhya Pradesh 91,938 18 Maharashtra 6,27,241 19 Meghalaya 6 20 Nagaland 4 21 Odisha 85,905 22 Puducherry 1 23 Punjab 5,482 24 Rajasthan 5,53,265 25 Tamil Nadu 22,833 26 Telangana 500 27 Tripura 2 28 Uttar Pradesh 2,66,140 29 Uttarakhand 50,996 30 West Bengal 13,128 Total 34,80,618

Nearly 19 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-117 of the vaccination drive (12th May, 2021), 18,94,991 vaccine doses were given. Across 17,684 sessions, 9,98,409 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 8,96,582 beneficiaries received their 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date: 12thMay,2021 (Day-117)

HCWs 1stDose 16,923 2ndDose 29,778 FLWs 1stDose 78,279 2nd Dose 74,617 18-44 years 1st Dose 4,31,285 45 to 60 years 1stDose 3,40,178 2nd Dose 3,03,146 Over 60 years 1stDose 1,31,744 2nd Dose 4,89,041 Total Achievement 1stDose 9,98,409 2ndDose 8,96,582

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,97,34,823 today. The National Recovery Rate is 83.26%.

3,52,181 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten states account for 72.90% of the new recoveries.

The graph below depicts the increasing week-on-week average daily recovered cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has increased to 37,10,525 today. It now comprises 15.65% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

A net incline of 6,426 cases is recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours.

12States cumulatively account for 79.67% of India’s total Active Cases.

The trend of daily tests being conducted and daily positivity rate in the country is depicted in the graph below.

The graph below shows the State-wise number of districts with positivity rates higher than 10% and 20%.

3,62,727 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States reported 72.42% of the new cases in last 24 hours.

Maharashtrahas reported the highest daily new cases at 46,781. Itis followed by Kerala with 43,529while Karnataka reported 39,998new cases.

The National Mortality Rate currently stands at 1.09%.

4,120 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 74.30% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (816). Karnataka follows with516 daily deaths.

