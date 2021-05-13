India’s Cumulative Vaccination Coverage exceeds 17.72 Crore

New Delhi: Government of India is swiftly clearing and apportioning global aid to strengthen tertiary medical care across States and UTs for COVID management. Cumulatively, 9,284 Oxygen Concentrators; 7,033 Oxygen Cylinders; 19 Oxygen Generation Plants; 5,933 ventilators/Bi PAP and over 3.44L Remdesivir vials have been delivered/ dispatched through road and air, so far.

On the other hand, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 17.72 Cr today under the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive.

 

A total of 17,72,14,256 vaccine doses have been administered through 25,70,537 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 96,00,420 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 65,70,062 HCWs who have taken the 2nddose, 1,42,34,793 FLWs (1stdose), 80,30,007 FLWs (2nddose), 34,80,618 beneficiaries under 18-45 age group (1stdose), 5,62,43,308 (1stdose) and 81,58,535 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years. 5,40,99,241 1stdose beneficiaries and 1,67,97,272 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old.

 

HCWs 1st Dose 96,00,420
2nd Dose 65,70,062
FLWs 1st Dose 1,42,34,793
2nd Dose 80,30,007
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 34,80,618
Age Group 45 to 60 years 1st Dose 5,62,43,308
2nd Dose 81,58,535
Over 60 years 1st Dose 5,40,99,241
2nd Dose 1,67,97,272
  Total 17,72,14,256

 

 

Ten states account for 66.73% of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

 

4,31,285 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours and cumulatively 34,80,618 across 30 States/UTs since the start of phase-3 of vaccination drive. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

 

S. No. States Total
1 A & N Islands 1,160
2 Andhra Pradesh 1,211
3 Assam 1,31,920
4 Bihar 3,04,490
5 Chandigarh 2
6 Chhattisgarh 1,028
7 Delhi 4,71,908
8 Goa 1,464
9 Gujarat 3,87,579
10 Haryana 3,56,291
11 Himachal Pradesh 14
12 Jammu & Kashmir 30,163
13 Jharkhand 94
14 Karnataka 74,996
15 Kerala 771
16 Ladakh 86
17 Madhya Pradesh 91,938
18 Maharashtra 6,27,241
19 Meghalaya 6
20 Nagaland 4
21 Odisha 85,905
22 Puducherry 1
23 Punjab 5,482
24 Rajasthan 5,53,265
25 Tamil Nadu 22,833
26 Telangana 500
27 Tripura 2
28 Uttar Pradesh 2,66,140
29 Uttarakhand 50,996
30 West Bengal 13,128
Total 34,80,618

 

Nearly 19 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-117 of the vaccination drive (12th May, 2021), 18,94,991 vaccine doses were given. Across 17,684 sessions, 9,98,409 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 8,96,582 beneficiaries received their 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date: 12thMay,2021 (Day-117)

HCWs 1stDose 16,923
2ndDose 29,778
FLWs 1stDose 78,279
2nd Dose 74,617
18-44 years 1st Dose 4,31,285
45 to 60 years 1stDose 3,40,178
2nd Dose 3,03,146
Over 60 years 1stDose 1,31,744
2nd Dose 4,89,041
Total Achievement 1stDose 9,98,409
2ndDose 8,96,582

 

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,97,34,823 today. The National Recovery Rate is 83.26%.

3,52,181 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten states account for 72.90% of the new recoveries.

 

 

The graph below depicts the increasing week-on-week average daily recovered cases.

 

India’s total Active Caseload has increased to 37,10,525 today. It now comprises 15.65% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

A net incline of 6,426 cases is recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours.

12States cumulatively account for 79.67% of India’s total Active Cases.

 

The trend of daily tests being conducted and daily positivity rate in the country is depicted in the graph below.

The graph below shows the State-wise number of districts with positivity rates higher than 10% and 20%.

 

3,62,727 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States reported 72.42% of the new cases in last 24 hours.

Maharashtrahas reported the highest daily new cases at 46,781. Itis followed by Kerala with 43,529while Karnataka reported 39,998new cases.

The National Mortality Rate currently stands at 1.09%.

4,120 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 74.30% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (816). Karnataka follows with516 daily deaths.

