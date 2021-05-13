India’s Cumulative Vaccination Coverage exceeds 17.72 Crore

New Delhi: Government of India is swiftly clearing and apportioning global aid to strengthen tertiary medical care across States and UTs for COVID management. Cumulatively, 9,284 Oxygen Concentrators; 7,033 Oxygen Cylinders; 19 Oxygen Generation Plants; 5,933 ventilators/Bi PAP and over 3.44L Remdesivir vials have been delivered/ dispatched through road and air, so far.
On the other hand, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 17.72 Cr today under the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive.
A total of 17,72,14,256 vaccine doses have been administered through 25,70,537 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 96,00,420 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 65,70,062 HCWs who have taken the 2nddose, 1,42,34,793 FLWs (1stdose), 80,30,007 FLWs (2nddose), 34,80,618 beneficiaries under 18-45 age group (1stdose), 5,62,43,308 (1stdose) and 81,58,535 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years. 5,40,99,241 1stdose beneficiaries and 1,67,97,272 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old.
|HCWs
|1st Dose
|96,00,420
|2nd Dose
|65,70,062
|FLWs
|1st Dose
|1,42,34,793
|2nd Dose
|80,30,007
|Age Group 18-44 years
|1st Dose
|34,80,618
|Age Group 45 to 60 years
|1st Dose
|5,62,43,308
|2nd Dose
|81,58,535
|Over 60 years
|1st Dose
|5,40,99,241
|2nd Dose
|1,67,97,272
|Total
|17,72,14,256
Ten states account for 66.73% of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.
4,31,285 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours and cumulatively 34,80,618 across 30 States/UTs since the start of phase-3 of vaccination drive. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.
|S. No.
|States
|Total
|1
|A & N Islands
|1,160
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,211
|3
|Assam
|1,31,920
|4
|Bihar
|3,04,490
|5
|Chandigarh
|2
|6
|Chhattisgarh
|1,028
|7
|Delhi
|4,71,908
|8
|Goa
|1,464
|9
|Gujarat
|3,87,579
|10
|Haryana
|3,56,291
|11
|Himachal Pradesh
|14
|12
|Jammu & Kashmir
|30,163
|13
|Jharkhand
|94
|14
|Karnataka
|74,996
|15
|Kerala
|771
|16
|Ladakh
|86
|17
|Madhya Pradesh
|91,938
|18
|Maharashtra
|6,27,241
|19
|Meghalaya
|6
|20
|Nagaland
|4
|21
|Odisha
|85,905
|22
|Puducherry
|1
|23
|Punjab
|5,482
|24
|Rajasthan
|5,53,265
|25
|Tamil Nadu
|22,833
|26
|Telangana
|500
|27
|Tripura
|2
|28
|Uttar Pradesh
|2,66,140
|29
|Uttarakhand
|50,996
|30
|West Bengal
|13,128
|Total
|34,80,618
Nearly 19 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
As on Day-117 of the vaccination drive (12th May, 2021), 18,94,991 vaccine doses were given. Across 17,684 sessions, 9,98,409 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 8,96,582 beneficiaries received their 2nd dose of vaccine.
Date: 12thMay,2021 (Day-117)
|HCWs
|1stDose
|16,923
|2ndDose
|29,778
|FLWs
|1stDose
|78,279
|2nd Dose
|74,617
|18-44 years
|1st Dose
|4,31,285
|45 to 60 years
|1stDose
|3,40,178
|2nd Dose
|3,03,146
|Over 60 years
|1stDose
|1,31,744
|2nd Dose
|4,89,041
|Total Achievement
|1stDose
|9,98,409
|2ndDose
|8,96,582
India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,97,34,823 today. The National Recovery Rate is 83.26%.
3,52,181 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.
Ten states account for 72.90% of the new recoveries.
The graph below depicts the increasing week-on-week average daily recovered cases.
India’s total Active Caseload has increased to 37,10,525 today. It now comprises 15.65% of the country’s total Positive Cases.
A net incline of 6,426 cases is recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours.
12States cumulatively account for 79.67% of India’s total Active Cases.
The trend of daily tests being conducted and daily positivity rate in the country is depicted in the graph below.
The graph below shows the State-wise number of districts with positivity rates higher than 10% and 20%.
3,62,727 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.
Ten States reported 72.42% of the new cases in last 24 hours.
Maharashtrahas reported the highest daily new cases at 46,781. Itis followed by Kerala with 43,529while Karnataka reported 39,998new cases.
The National Mortality Rate currently stands at 1.09%.
4,120 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.
Ten States account for 74.30% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (816). Karnataka follows with516 daily deaths.
