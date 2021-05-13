Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa condoles demise of former Minister Inderjit Singh Zira

Chandigarh: The Cooperation and Jails Minister S. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has expressed profound grief over the demise of former Minister and Senior Congress leader S. Inderjit Singh Zira.



In his condolence message, S. Randhawa said that the passing away of S. Inderjit Singh Zira is a personal loss for him and has left a void in the political sphere which would never be filled.



The Cabinet Minister also shared the grief with the son of the deceased, Kulbir Singh Zira (MLA) besides other friends and relatives and prayed to Akalpurkh to give courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss and grant eternal peace to the departed soul.

