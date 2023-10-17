NueGo by GreenCell Mobility Forges a New Path in India’s Electric Transition with its new inter-city connections

GreenCell Mobility, the trailblazer in electric mobility, accelerates its growth pace in India, with new inter-city routes for its premium AC electric bus service, NueGo. The company is set to elevate the landscape of electric travel with the introduction of new strategic routes that connect key cities in India, providing a sustainable and comfortable travel option to a wider audience.

The recent route launches include Bhopal-Sagar, Hyderabad-Eluru, Gurgaon-Agra, Delhi-Ludhiana, Delhi-Shimla and Chennai-Bengaluru. The new routes are strategically designed to enhance connectivity between major cities, offering passengers a green and luxurious alternative for their journeys.

NueGo has also been successfully operating its premium services in other operational routes across India, including Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Agra, Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Jaipur, Agra-Jaipur in the North and Bengaluru-Tirupati, Chennai-Tirupati, Chennai-Bengaluru, Chennai-Puducherry in the South.

Speaking on NueGo’s expansion, GreenCell Mobility CEO and MD, Devndra Chawla, said, “We are thrilled to witness the remarkable growth pace of our services as we embark on a journey of expansive operations and introduce new inter-city routes across India. This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to redefining sustainable travel, providing passengers with not just a mode of transportation but an experience that seamlessly combines environmental responsibility with comfort and connectivity. NueGo is accelerating towards a future where green mobility is synonymous with efficiency and excellence, contributing to a cleaner, greener, and more connected India.”

NueGo, by GreenCell Mobility, stands as a primary brand for inter-city travel across India with its collaborative, diverse, and electric approach to their transportation model. Commuters on these routes are ensured an exceptional journey, where they are assisted to their seats, provided with clean, disinfected tissues and water bottles, and can indulge in a serene ride aboard NueGo’s noiseless AC electric buses. The coaches are also equipped with state-of-the-art advancements, offering comprehensive convenience to passengers.

Positioned as the premier choice for safe and sustainable travel, NueGo sets the bar high with an array of safety features. These include robust measures such as CCTV surveillance, driver breath analyzers, driver monitoring systems, and speed limit checks. To ensure utmost safety, NueGo’s coaches undergo 25 meticulous safety checks, encompassing both mechanical and electrical inspections. This focus on safety makes NueGo a preferred travel companion, especially for female passengers seeking a secure journey.

These electric coaches can run 250 kilometres in a single charge, with the air conditioners on, in traffic conditions. NueGo coaches are fitted with innovative technology and offer end to end convenience for inter-city travellers with focus on Safety, Punctuality, and seamless customer experience.

The tickets can be easily booked through NueGo’s official website https://nuego.in/ and other digital platforms such as, NueGo app, Redbus, Paytm, and Abhibus. NueGo offers a hassle-free payment experience through Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, net-banking, and credit/debit cards.