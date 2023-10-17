Kashmir Valley receives fresh snowfall in higher reaches; plains witness incessant rains

In Kashmir Valley, higher reaches have received fresh snowfall while the plains witnessed incessant rains during the last 24 hours. Due to the continuous rains, the temperature has witnessed a significant dip across the Kashmir region while the surface traffic was also disrupted. The dip in the temperature has forced the people in Kashmir to opt for warm clothes and other warm gadgets.

Officials said that the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44) has been closed to traffic due to landslides and inclement weather conditions. In view of fresh snowfall, the historic Mughal Road connecting Rajouri-Poonch with Kashmir Valley via Shopian and Kishtwar-Kokernag road, has also been closed for vehicular traffic. The authorities also suspended vehicular traffic along Bandipora-Gurez road as a precautionary measure.

The higher reaches of Kashmir including the Afarwat area in Gulmarg, Sinthan Top, Pir Ki Gali, and Gurez in Bandipora also received fresh snowfall, as per the reports last came in.

Meanwhile, the local unit of the MET Department has forecast widespread rainfall in Kashmir Valley today while weather is expected to improve from Wednesday onwards.