Ground-Breaking Ceremony of New Block of Primary Health Centre at Duburi

Duburi: Reiterating its commitment towards community development, the ground-breaking of the new block of Primary Health Centre to be constructed by Tata Steel Foundation was done by Er Pritiranjan Gharei, Honb’le Minister of Rural Development, Skill Development & Technical Education at Duburi in Jajpur district on Tuesday.

A collaborative effort between the District Health Administration and Tata Steel Foundation, the project aims at enhancing primary healthcare infrastructure in the region and will cater to the people residing in Duburi and nearby panchayats of Sukinda block.

The new block of PHC to be constructed by Tata Steel Foundation will spread over 3700 sq ft and is expected to be complete by end of this financial year. Apart from the basic infrastructure, the proposed block will have provision of roof top rain water harvesting, solar based electricity and a deep bore well.

Among others present on the occasion were Bhagyalaxmi Rout, Vice Chairperson, Sukinda block, Sadhucharan Tiyu, Zilla Parishad Member (Ward No 38), Sukinda block and Allen Joseph, Unit Head, Tata Steel Foundation, Kalinganagar.