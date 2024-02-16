NTPC & NALCO sign MoU for supply of power for NALCO’s upcoming smelter plant  

Mumbai : NTPC Limited, India’s largest integrated power utility, today signed a non-binding MoU with National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), a Navaratna Company, engaged in Aluminium production, to explore various options e.g. Coal based Thermal, Solar PV, Wind, any other RE, Energy Storage or any combination of same, to supply about 1200 MW or more of round-the-clock uninterrupted power to cater to requirement of NALCO for its expansion of smelter plant capacity in Angul, Odisha.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Shri Dillip Kumar Patel, Director (HR), NTPC and Shri Jagdish Arora, Director (Project &Technical), NALCO at SCOPE Complex, New Delhi.