Bhubaneswar: Odisha cabinet approves Rs 1,000 for 70 lakh SHG members for uniform & Rs 2,000 for 1.5 lakh SHG leaders for purchasing blazers.

Rs 730 Crore provisioned by State Govemment for Mission Shakti. C41i,sitoillrizztna,ovd:rant model of women empowerment under the Hon. Chief Minister reinforces his comment for Mission Shakti women collectives. Mission Shakti, spearheaded by Hontle Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik, has evolved to empower women and redefine their societal roles, transforming SHGs into formidable forces driving economic growth and social change.