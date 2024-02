CM Naveen congratulates Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sanga & its students on their outstanding performance in JEE (Main) 2024 on ‘X’

“Congratulations to Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sanga & its students on their outstanding performance in JEE (Main) 2024. While 34 students scored more than 90 percentile, 14 students scored 94+ percentile. #Odisha‘s consistent effort to empower every child with the power of education is producing successful results.”