TVS Eurogrip’s off-highway range of products shine bright at international trade fairs

The tyre major displayed latest tyre models at World AG EXPO & FIMA AGRICOLA 2024

Mumbai : TVS Eurogrip, one of the fastest-growing global brands in 2-wheeler, 3-wheeler and Off-Highway Tyres, participated in two international expos this week -World AG EXPO in Tulare, California, USA from February 13th to 15th and FIMA AGRICOLA at Feria de Zaragoza, Aragon, Spain from February 13 to 17, 2024.

A wide variety of off-highway and agriculture tyres were displayed at stand no R 35, North Exhibits Hall in World AG EXPO and at stand no E16-18, Hall no 7 in FIMA 2024.

Elaborating about the participation, Mr. S Mathan Babu – Vice President, OHT Sales & Marketing, TVS Eurogrip said, “We are very happy to have participated at AG EXPO – the largest annual expo of its kind and at FIMA which is an international fair of agricultural machinery celebrating its 60th anniversary. These are great platforms to showcase our latest product range and the technology we put behind such world-class products. We are glad these expos have only been getting bigger and better with every passing year. We have had engaging conversations with a plethora of potential partners who visited our stands at both the fairs.”

Prominent off-highway products exhibited at World AG EXPO include 16.9-28 BL09 12PR TL TVS used in Backhoe loader, 12-16.5 ST54 12PR TL TVS for Skid steer, 520/85R38 155D/158A8 AR800 TL TVS for Tractor Radial, 12.5/80-18(320/80-18)BL36 16PR TT TVS for Backhoe loader, 560/60R22.5 FL909 165D TL TVS Agri for Transport Radial, 12.5L-15 SL I 1 12 PR TBL TVS for Implements, 600/50-22.5 FL09 16PR TBL TVS Agri – for Transport Bias,18.4-38 TR45 12PR TL TVS for Tractor Radial, 380/90R46 RC900 165D/168A8 TL TVS for Row Crop Radial, 600/55R26.5 FL900 165D/176A8 TL TVS Agri for Transport Radial and VF 800/65R32 HS3000 184D TL TVS TIGERTRAC for Harvester VF.

AR 600 for Tractor Radial, AR 600 for Tractor Radial, RC 900 for Row Crop Radial, FL 909 for Agri – Transport Radial, FL 909 for Agri – Transport Radial, FL 909 for Agri – Implement VF Radial, FL 900 for Agri – Transport Radial, HS 3000 for Harvester VF, HS 1000 for Harvester STD, TR 36 for Spreader, FL 09 for Agri – Transport Bias, TF 27 for Tractor Front and TR 45 for Tractor Radial were the products displayed at FIMA AGRICOLA 2024.

More than 1200 exhibitors displayed the latest in farm equipment, communications, and technology on 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space at World AG EXPO. There were seminars which focused on a variety of topics important to agribusiness professionals, ranchers, dairy producers, and farmers.

Exhibitors and visitors from all over the world thronged FIMA AGRICOLA 2024 which is one of the most prominent and internationally recognized events in the agricultural sector. Best presentations and professional conferences were also held at FIMA.