Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet headed by CM Naveen Patnaik has approved Integrated Development of Heritage & Monuments & Tourist Destination. 159 heritage sites will be redeveloped with a blend of modern amenities to make them aesthetically appealing, accessible, informative combined with efficient public facilities and infrastructure. Odisha Govt will spend ₹1412.79 Cr between 2020-21 & 2026-27.