ECI Engages with Political Stakeholders and Administrators in Odisha Ahead of Elections

Bhubaneswar, Odisha: In a proactive move to ensure seamless conduct of forthcoming Lok Sabha and state elections in Odisha, the Election Commission of India (ECI), led by its Chief, Rajiv Kumar, convened a series of crucial meetings on Friday. The discussions, held with representatives from diverse political parties, district collectors, and officials, aimed at gauging the electoral preparedness across the state.

Day 1 of ECI's Review Meeting at #Bhubaneswar of Poll Preparedness for Simultaneous Elections to both #GeneralElections2024 & #OdishaAssemblyElections2024 . The meeting is being chaired by CEC Rajiv Kumar and EC Arun Goel. pic.twitter.com/G1k9rbOH6R — Spokesperson ECI (@SpokespersonECI) February 16, 2024

During the interactive sessions, the ECI earnestly solicited insights and apprehensions from both national and regional political entities. Emphasizing the paramount importance of adhering to the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the commission underscored its commitment to maintaining the integrity and fairness of the electoral process.

Each participating party was accorded ample opportunity to articulate their perspectives and raise any concerns pertinent to the forthcoming polls. The meetings served as a platform for constructive dialogue, fostering transparency and collaboration between the electoral authorities and political stakeholders.

As the electoral landscape in Odisha takes shape, these proactive engagements by the ECI signify a concerted effort towards ensuring democratic vibrancy and upholding the principles of free and fair elections in the state.