PM congratulates cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin for taking 500 Test wickets

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today congratulated Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin for taking 500 Test wickets.

He said Ashwin’s journey and accomplishments are testament to his skill and perseverance.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Congratulations to Ravichandran Ashwin on the extraordinary milestone of taking 500 Test wickets! His journey and accomplishments are testament to his skill and perseverance. My best wishes to him as he scales further peaks.”