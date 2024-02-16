Economic Nationalism is quintessentially fundamental to our economic growth; import only what is unavoidably essential, stresses the Vice-President

The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today drew attention of trade and industry bodies to the “ill-effects of not subscribing to economic nationalism”. Terming economic nationalism as “quintessentially fundamental to our economic growth”, the Vice-President called for importing only that which is “unavoidably essential”, to prevent the drain of India’s foreign exchange, loss of employment opportunities for citizens and impediments in growth of entrepreneurship.
Highlighting the need to be “Vocal for Local”, the Vice-President said that this spirit was a facet of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, and reflected the essence of the ‘Swadeshi Andolan’ during India’s freedom struggle. Addressing the Bharat Startup and MSMEs Summit at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi today, he lauded the effective performance of India’s MSME sector, and noted that it was “bringing about transformational change in tier 2 & 3 cities and in villages.”