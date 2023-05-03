NTPC Group Marks Major Milestone with 72304 MW Installed Capacity, Including First Overseas Capacity Addition in Bangladesh

Mumbai: NTPC Group has reached a significant milestone in the power sector, with an installed capacity of 72304 MW. This achievement includes the recent addition of Unit-1, a 660 MW capacity, of the 1320 MW (2×660) Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant (MSTPP) located in Rampal, Mongla, Bagerhat, Bangladesh.

This marks NTPC’s first overseas capacity addition, demonstrating the company’s global reach and commitment to providing reliable and sustainable power. The project was executed in collaboration with the Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Pvt Ltd. (BIFPCL), a foreign joint venture company of NTPC Ltd.

After obtaining the required norms and approvals, Unit 1 of MSTPP is included in the installed and commercial capacity of NTPC Group.

The successful completion of the project underscores NTPC’s expertise in the power sector and highlights its commitment to innovation and excellence in every project it undertakes.