ITC B Natural brings back excitement into fruit beverages

CHENNAI: As part of its unwavering commitment to create differentiated offerings for the Indian palate, ITC’s B Natural Juices & Beverages has launched yet another delightful offering – Fruits ‘N Bits, a perfect fruit beverage infused with the goodness of real fruit chunks and seeds.

The Fruits ‘N Bits offering, is made with zero concentrates, no added preservatives, and is a perfect balance of tasty fruit drink with real fruit & seed inclusions. Infused with chunks of real fruit and seeds, Fruits ‘N Bits is all about enjoying a tasty beverage and getting surprised with chunks in each gulp.

The new range will comprise three beloved variants, Mixed Fruit, Litchi (with Apple) & Guava, priced at Rs. 65 for 300 ml PET bottles. Additionally, the fruit beverages are packed in recyclable aseptic PET bottles.

Commenting on the launch, Sanjay Singal, Chief Operating Officer – Dairy & Beverages, ITC Ltd, said, “In line with B Natural’s ethos, we are happy to launch our new range of fruit beverages combined with the richness of real fruit chunks and seeds. We have always endeavoured to create world class products and with the new launch, we aim to provide our consumers with a superior range of fruit beverage experience”.

He further added, ’At B Natural, we always take pride in the fact that our entire range is manufactured from Indian fruits, sourced entirely from our very own Indian farmers”.

The three variants will be available across major retail stores and E-commerce platforms across the country.