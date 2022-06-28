Bhubaneswar: NTPC ER-II HQ PROVIDES Sanitary napkin Vending Machines and other Essential items to Hearing impaired college.

Mrs Manjari Goswami , President Vasuda Mahila Mandal NTPC -ER-II handed over Sanitary pad Vending Machines and other essential items to Satyabhama Devi college for hearing impaired. This includes Aquaguards ,Food Serving trays ,Refrigerator, Sanitary Napkin incinerator ,etc on 28th June 2022.

Mrs Manjari Goswami , President Vasuda Mahila Mandal appreciated the services of the college for rendering education to hearing impaired and called upon the students to progress ahead in their studies and careers .

This was carried out as a part of NTPC -ER-II HQ CSR initiative and as gesture of goodwill for the noble cause of providing education to the hearing impaired .

Mrs Sushree Nirojalaxmi Mohapatra , Managing trustee of the Satyabhama Devi welfare trust and Mrs Saghamitra Mohapatra Principal Satyabhama Devi college OF hearing impaired thanked the NTPC Management for the kind gesture.

Mrs Swarnalatha , President Tanvi Sangam , NTPC Talcher Kaniha , Mrs Sikha Rastogi , Vice President Vasuda Mahila Mandal, Mrs Sonia Babber, Secretary Vasuda Mahila Mandal were also present on the occasion