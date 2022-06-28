Tanishq Presents ‘Rajadhiraj’; The brand has unveiled an exclusive range of Pendants and Rings for Rathayatra

Bhubaneswar: Tanishq, India’s largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata has announced the launch of a special jewellery collection ‘Rajadhiraj’ on the auspicious occasion of Rathyatra to celebrate the divine glory of Lord Jagannath. The collection was launched in the presence of celebrated actress Ms. Prakruti Mishra along with Mr. Alok Ranjan, Regional Business Manager, East, Tanishq and Ms. Ranjani Krishnaswamy, General Manager- Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited at Hotel Swosti Premium Jaydev Vihar, Nandankanan Rd, Bhubaneswar.

To add in the festive cheer for the customers, Tanishq has also introduced special offers this Rathayatra. Tanishq is offering Up to 20%* off on Diamond Jewellery Value and on Making Charges of Gold jewellery. The offer is valid across all Tanishq stores in Odisha. The offer is valid for a limited time period only.

Tanishq aims to pay a tribute to Lord Jagannath through a special collection of pendants and rings carved by master craftsmen who have put in their heart and soul into crafting the divine jewellery pieces. Rajadhiraj is a collection inspired by the eyes of the Lord; the omnipresent and infinite source of limitless energy and blessings. The beautiful collection includes an assortment of regional designs infused with contemporary appeal which also takes its inspiration from the face of Lord Jagannath, the architecture of the Rath and the trio of Deities. Hand carved, featuring intricate wire and rawa work, and embellished further with enamel, these jewellery pieces stand as a testament to the spirit of devotees.

This collection is an ode to the people of Odisha who are timeless in spirit, limitless in energy and always inspire to open up infinite possibilities for hundred others.

Speaking on the new product launch, Mr. Alok Ranjan, Regional Business Manager, East, Tanishq said, “Jagannath Rath Yatra Festival is one of the most revered festivals celebrated by devotees since the times of Puranas. This year, after 3 years of muted celebration, we come together to celebrate our customers and their golden spirit through our collection ‘Rajadhiraj’ which shall evoke their inner spirit. The fine Gold jewellery collection is inspired by anadi, Lord Jagannath and his eternal eyes that symbolises infinite power and source of inspiration and strength. This festival of Rath Yatra, we urge people of Odisha to evoke their inner energies, realise their true potential and bring home prosperity by adorning the jewels of hope and strength.

These new pendants & rings have been designed in 22Kt Gold, as powerful talismans of protection and good fortune and make as a perfect symbol of auspiciousness and adornment. On behalf of Tanishq, we wish everyone a blessed Rath Yatra!”