Mizoram : Remna Ni to be celebrated on Thursday

New Delhi : The Government of Mizoram has decided to celebrate Remna Ni on the 30 June, 2022 (Thursday) in the State capital and an official function will be organized to mark the occasion at Vanapa Hall, Aizawl at 11:00 AM on the said day.

All officers in the rank of Under Secretary and above under the Government of Mizoram stationed in Aizawl are required to attend the celebration function.

All Deputy Commissioners other than the Deputy Commissioner, Aizawl are informed to organize the Celebration of Remna Ni, 2022 on 30th June, 2022 (Thursday) at their respective district headquarters.