North East Nari Shakti encouraging towards sustainable development- North-Eastern Council under the aegis of Ministry of DoNER

New Delhi :Bordumsa is a small hamlet in Changalang district, Arunachal Pradesh, where most people depend on agriculture and farm labour for a living. The Himalaya Self-Help Group was founded in this village in 2015 with the motto “Self-sufficiency and independence.” The group had 11 members, and the majority of them worked in agriculture. The group used to meet on a regular basis to discuss various topics such as loans, savings, group activities, etc., with a total savings of Rs 10,710.

It all started with the North Eastern Region Community Resource Management Society (NERCRMS) under the North Eastern Region Community Resource Management Project (NERCORMP), in which the villagers received financial support of Rs 46,186/- and they had collected a total of Rs 79099/-from all sources. The group members chose “fishery” as a group activity for self-sustainability.

Initially, they invested Rs. 8800/-for the purchase of fish saplings and other development costs. As a group activity, the total profit from fishing was Rs. 20,000/-. Every two years, they harvest the fish pond. As a result of this activity, many changes in the organisation occurred, including unity, leadership, self-sustainability, and other developing social services such as cleaning drives, etc.

The project improved the economic status of the locals, making a difference in their lives. Furthermore, SHGs express their gratitude to NERCORMP for enabling them to overcome other domestic issues in their family through NERCORMP’s support and execution.