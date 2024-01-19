Noida International Airport Welcomes Akasa Air as its Newest Airline Partner  

New Delhi : Noida International Airport today entered a strategic collaboration with Akasa Air, to support each other in their growth journeys. Akasa Air will base aircraft at the airport to operate domestic and international flights from Noida International Airport, to support the growing air travel demand in the region.

India has witnessed a surge in passenger traffic in recent times, and this is poised to grow further in the years ahead. Noida International Airport and Akasa Air share a commitment to supporting this growth by deepening air connectivity from Delhi NCR and Western Uttar Pradesh to India and the world.

Mr. Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Noida International Airport, said, “We are excited to welcome Akasa Air as our airline partner, marking a significant step forward as we progress towards airport opening. This partnership highlights our commitment to strengthen air connectivity in the Delhi NCR region and Western Uttar Pradesh. Akasa Air is one of the fastest-growing airlines in the country, and we are thrilled to have them join us on our mission to establish a comprehensive air network, connecting major metros as well as Tier 2 and 3 cities across the country. Our goal remains to offer passengers unmatched connectivity and an exceptional travel experience.”

Commenting on the occasion, Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO, Akasa Air said,” Noida International airport exemplifies our government’s focus on developing aviation infrastructure as the country moves towards becoming an international aviation hub. Akasa Air’s proposed partnership with the airport is in line with our endeavour to build a holistic network that connects the length and breadth of the nation. We are confident that the synergy will enable us to further fortify connectivity to and from the state of Uttar Pradesh and offer a seamless travel experience to passengers across the country. We look forward to the much-awaited launch of the airport and working towards our collaborative goal of making air travel accessible for a greater number of Indians.”

The first phase of the Noida International Airport, with one runway, and one terminal will have the capacity to handle traffic of 12 million passengers annually. After the completion of the fourth phase, the airport will have the capacity to manage 70 million passengers per year.