Achieving a milestone in regional expansion, Rungta Steel hosted Dealers’ Meet in Sambalpur, Odisha

Bhubaneswar, January 18, 2024: Rungta Steel, recognized as one of the fastest-growing integrated steel and TMT Bar manufacturers in India, collaborated with its esteemed channel partner, Sriram Enterprises, to host a Dealers’ Meet at The Welcome Resorts in Sason, Sambalpur, Odisha.

The dealers meet was organised with an objective to strengthen relationships with stakeholders and consolidate the company’s presence in its key market, garnering positive feedback from participating dealers.

In his address to the channel partners, Mr. Arvind Kumar, A.V.P & Head of Sales & Marketing (TMT & Wire Rod), underscored the significance of Odisha as a burgeoning market. He conveyed Rungta Steel’s commitment to fortifying its position in the region and sought collaborative support from valued partners. Emphasizing sustainable development and superior service delivery, Mr. Kumar reiterated Rungta Steel’s dedication to success in the dynamic Odisha market. The high-quality steel products offered by Rungta Steel have earned trust and appreciation from businesses and industries across the state.

Approximately 150 dealers hailing from Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Rourkela, Bargarh, Sonepur, and Boudh districts actively participated in the Dealers’ Meet.

The event encompassed interactive sessions, knowledge sharing, and discussions on the latest industry trends, product updates, and market dynamics. Dealers were given the platform to provide valuable feedback, enabling Rungta Steel to tailor its products and services to meet the distinctive demands of the Odisha market.