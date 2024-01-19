TPSODL Becomes First State Utility to Implement APSCC in All Circles

Berhampur, January: In pursuit of innovation and the deployment of technological intervention in power distribution, TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) has instituted a SCADA-enabled APSCC (Area Power System Control Centre) at Seriguda in Rayagada Circle. The official inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of Amit Garg, CEO of TPSODL. This noteworthy achievement marks TPSODL as the first utility in Odisha to fully implement APSCCs in every circle.

The setup of APSCCs shows that TPSODL is dedicated to improving how it manages the electrical network, handles outages efficiently, and restores power quickly. These APSCCs, which operate around the clock, are set to transform the power distribution system, offering fast and effective solutions during power disruptions.

“We’ve finished setting up APSCCs in all circles, and it’s a big move in our effort to do things really well and make our customers happy. With the help of advanced technology, we’re sure we can provide a power supply that’s always dependable and of great quality to our valued customers in Southern Odisha,” said Mr. Amit Garg, CEO of TPSODL.

One of the key upper hand of the APSCC is its real-time monitoring capabilities, made possible through the implementation of the SCADA system. This allows the operational team to get timely information about power situations, so they can quickly update consumers through SMS services and a centralized call centre. The SCADA system plays a crucial role in speeding up the restoration of power, reducing downtime, and significantly enhancing the reliability and quality of the power supply.