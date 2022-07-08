No one can replace loss of mother : CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attended the condolence meeting and Uthavana ritual of Late Smt. Chetan Devi Sakhlecha, wife of former Chief Minister Shri Virendra Kumar Sakhlecha and mother of Minister Shri Omprakash Sakhlecha and paid floral tributes.

Paying homage at the condolence meeting held at Manas Bhawan, CM Shri Chouhan said that revered Mata Ji Smt. Chetan Devi Sakhlecha lived a very successful life. Former Chief Minister Late Shri Virendra Kumar Sakhlecha served the people of the state better by staying at the highest post of the state, in which the revered mother made a significant contribution. She has left behind a successful and hardworking family. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that no one can fill the vaccume and replace the loss of mother. By following the ideals set by Pujya Mata ji, we can lead ourselves towards better works in our life. CM Shri Chouhan, on behalf of himself and the people of the state, prayed to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the family members to bear this loss.