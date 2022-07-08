‘Mission Sehat’ will tranform the face of health institutions Rights of upkeep and maintenance bestowed on Institutions In-charge Health commissioner issue directives to conclude work by September

New Delhi : A special campaign ‘Mission Sehat’ will be conducted for better care and maintenance of buildings of all health institutions from Primary Health Center to Civil and District Hospital. In this, the heads of the institution will have to get the general and special repair works done by the end of September. While entrusting the heads of the institutions to get the work done the allocation of amount for expenditure on repairs is being ensured as well. Commissioner-cum-Secretary Health Dr. Sudam Khade has issued guidelines regarding the work to be done in the mission.

The Health Commissioner said that while making additional provisions in the present arrangement for maintenance of government buildings of the Health Department, funds are being provided to all health institutions for repairs from their Rogi Kalyan Samitis. Under this, the work of both general and special repair of the buildings of health institutions is to be undertaken. General repairs include painting, repairing of doors and windows, replacement of broken glass, patch work of plaster, repair of water supply system, electrical repair, building floor repair and installation of signage at key locations of the hospital.

The in-charge of the concerned health institution has been authorized to carry out general repair works. In-charge/Medical Officer of Primary Health Centres, Block Medical Officer in Community Health Centres, Hospital Superintendent in Civil Hospitals and Civil Surgeon-cum-Chief Hospital Superintendent in District Hospitals shall be the building in-charge for the repair work of each building under their administrative control. The head of the institution can constitute a supervisory committee at the office or hospital building level as per the guidelines issued at state level for the maintenance and repair work of the buildings operated under him. District wise budget is being allocated on the basis of the amount of repair works from the state level and the bank account information of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti of the respective hospitals. For the execution of general repair works, the authorized officer of administrative and financial sanction will be the head of the institution. On the recommendation of the constituted committee, the building in-charge will get the works up to Rs. 5 lakh done by the agency giving the lowest rate after receiving the tender as per rules. After the work is done, the photographs of the repairs will also be collected. The building in-charge of all the institutions will ensure that all repair works are done compulsorily by 30 September 2022.

Special repair works include roof water proofing and repair work, floor refurbishment of building, sanitary fittings, construction/repair of drainage system and major repairs other than simple repairs. According to the proposal received from the districts for special repairs, administrative approval will be issued for all the works from the competent level of the department following technical approval after obtaining detailed estimates from the departmental/divisional executive engineers. For special repair works, the prevailing rate schedule of PIU of Public Works Department will be applicable.

For special repair works costing less than Rs 5 lakh, committee will be constituted by the in-charge of the building. On the recommendation of the constituted committee, the agency which will submit the lowest rate after receiving the tender as per rules, will be selected and will get the work done. For special repair works costing more than Rs 5 lakh, the technical staff of the Health Department will prepare an estimate of the work and a proposal for technical approval etc. After the issuance of administrative approval, the departmental/divisional executive engineer will issue a tender for all the special repairs of the concerned department for works costing more than Rs.5 lakh and the eligible tenderer who submits a minimum rate for each division will be selected. One tenderer will not be selected for 2 divisions. Special repair works will also have to be completed by November 30. General and special repair works will be included through Google Sheet/Link prepared by the department with the repair photographs showing the pre-work condition and post-completion status. Along with this, the responsibility of entry of other necessary documents will also be with the building in-charge / head of office / head of the institution.

Supervision of works

General and special repair works will also be constantly supervised. Departmental officers will be responsible for reviewing the construction works to be done in the districts. Block Medical Officer and Assistant Engineer will supervise the repair works conducted in their block. The Chief Medical and Health Officer and the Divisional Executive Engineer will supervise the construction works of civil hospitals and community health centers in their district. All Regional Directors and Divisional Executive Engineers will supervise the repair works of district hospitals operating under their jurisdiction. Updated information will be obtained from all the departmental officers by the state level from time to time after reviewing the repair works. The concerned institution in-charge will be responsible for upgrading the buildings of all government health centers as best institutions within the prescribed time limit of September 30.