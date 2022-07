New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief over the untimely demise of three children in Berasia area of ​​Bhopal. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this news is heart breaking. He has prayed to God to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to their families to bear this immense loss.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has directed the Bhopal district administration to provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased children.