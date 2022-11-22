No land to be taken till the consent of farmer : CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the names of those farmers will also be included in the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and Mukhya Mantri Kisan-Kalyan Yojana, who could not get their names added due to some reason despite being eligible. Camps will be organized to redress the problems related to revenue and electricity bills of the farmers. The state government will reimburse the interest amount to the defaulter farmers. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan made several announcements in the interest of the farmers. Farmers also expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Shri Chouhan.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing farmers from the Motilal Nehru Science College campus, Bhopal today. He said that I have a feeling of love and respect towards the farmers. No stone will be left unturned to solve the legitimate problems of the farmers. Initially, a letter with suggestions was given to the Chief Minister Shri Chouhan by the farmers’ organization.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that many farmers of the state are eligible for Kisan Samman Nidhi. If the names of eligible farmers have not been registered in the list, then work will be done to provide annual assistance of Rs 10,000 by registering them.

A large number of farmers of the state are benefiting from the amount of Rs. 10,000 per beneficiary, consisting of Rs. 6,000 under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and Rs. 4000 of Mukhya Mantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana. The names of those deprived of this benefit will be added on priority.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan made several important announcements in the interest of the farmers. These include repair of canals, installation of state-of-the-art equipment in mandis for the benefit of farmers, installation of large weighing machines, providing necessary pattas to farmers who have been doing agricultural work on revenue land for years, as per eligibility, ensuring arrangements for name transfer as a result of taking farmers land. Initially, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was accorded a warm welcome. Many office bearers of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Madhya Pradesh were present on the stage.

Other major announcements of CM Shri Chouhan