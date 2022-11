New Delhi : External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar meets the youth delegation from Central Asian countries who just finished an India immersion programme.

External Affairs Minister tweeted, “ So glad to meet the youth delegation from Central Asian countries who just finished an India immersion programme. Could see that the achievements & capabilities of New India made a deep impression on them.Appreciate that they spoke of lasting friendships made during the visit.”

Further, Assured them that our long-standing bonds are now getting a new energy from the India-Central Asia Summit framework, he added.