Government schools will outshine private schools: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that MLA funds have been used innovatively in Indore to make government schools smart. This will bring about a qualitative improvement in the level of education and will help children in pursuing technical education. The Chief Minister said that government schools will surpass private schools. For this CM Rise School Scheme has been started. He said that better use of the material given to schools should be ensured to make them smart. There is no dearth of ability and talent in children. They just need to be provided facilities and opportunities to move forward. Facilities and opportunities will be provided equally to all the children by the state government. Giving best wishes to the children, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan told them to study, play and strive forward.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan today distributed computers, printers, LCD projectors etc. to 13 higher secondary and 9 secondary schools of Indore. This material has been made available by MLA Shri Akash Vijayvargiya from MLA fund. Furniture has also been given to the schools from the MLA fund. With this, more than 28 thousand students of government schools will get the benefit of technical education. On the initiative of MLA Shri Akash Vijayvargiya, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also distributed trampoline jumpers for children to play in 60 Anganwadis of Vidhan Sabha constituency number Indore-3 with public cooperation.

MLA Shri Akash Vijayvargiya said that government schools are being made better than private schools with MLA funds. Necessary material is being made available to 56 schools of Vidhan Sabha Indore-3 to make them smart and for their technical education. Anganwadis have also been given trampoline jumpers.

Culture Minister Sushri Usha Thakur, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Shri Omprakash Saklecha, MP Shri Shankar Lalwani, Mayor Shri Pushyamitra Bhargava, legislators and other public representatives and teachers were present.