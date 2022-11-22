CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hold discussion with investors in Bangalore

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that in the coming three months, many big programmes are being organized in Madhya Pradesh. These programmes will work to increase the prosperity of the state. The Government of Madhya Pradesh along with the Ministry of External Affairs is organizing Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas and Conference in Indore from January 8 to 10, 2023. Large scale preparations are being made for this. This will be followed by the Global Investors Summit on 11 and 12 January, 2023. Many investors from India and abroad will attend this summit. Investments are being made in the state prior summit. To make the Global Investors Summit a success, a discussion and meeting with investors has been held in Bengaluru on November 24.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan told the media representatives today that a large number of employment opportunities will be created in Madhya Pradesh. Global Investors Summit will generate maximum employment opportunities. Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department, Indore district administration and other departments are continuously monitoring the preparations for the summit.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh has got the privilege of getting sports activities organized in Khelo India. For this, instructions have been given to all concerned departments including the Sports Department for necessary preparations. Apart from this, the G-20 summit is being held in the year 2023 itself, through which Madhya Pradesh will be associated. The role of Madhya Pradesh in the activities of the summit is being decided.

CM’s Bengaluru programme

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan will reach Bengaluru at 7.30 pm on November 23 and hold one-to-one discussions with prospective investors on November 24. Will hold discussions with representatives of IT, ITS, BPO, ESDM sector companies in the ceo round table meeting. In the interactive section on the topic ‘Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh’, detailed information will be given on the ideal state of Madhya Pradesh for investment. Subsequently CM Shri Chouhan will hold one-to-one discussions with the representatives of textile and garment manufacturing companies and prospective investors in CEO round table meeting. Chief Minister will leave for Bhopal at 3.30 pm.