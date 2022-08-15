NMDC Celebrates 76th Independence Day

New Delhi : NMDC, the country’s largest Iron ore producing Navratna mining company under Ministry of Steel, celebrated the 75 illustrious years of Indian Independence by hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day at the company’s headquarters in Hyderabad and all its project sites with great fervour. Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC along with Shri A Shankariah, senior most employee at Head Office unfurled the tricolour at the NMDC Corporate Office at Hyderabad in the presence of employees.

On this occasion Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC said, “The role of PSUs in the economic growth of the nation has been monumental and NMDC has consistently dedicated itself to meet the infrastructure needs of the country. As we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, I urge everyone to wholeheartedly participate in Har Ghar Tiranga by hoisting the flags at their homes as a mark of respect, gratitude and tribute to our motherland. As flag bearers of the country’s future, it is our duty to preserve the ethos of this great nation.”

NMDC had organised a Mega Chess Tournament on its 64th Foundation Day and a Painting Competition for school students during AKAM Iconic Week. The winners of the Chess & Painting competition and indoor games for employees and associates were felicitated today by the CMD, Functional Directors, CVO, Smt. Bratati Deb, President, Mineral Eves Club;

Smt. Chetali Mukherjee and Smt. Lipi Mohanty.