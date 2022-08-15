Govt appoints 37 new High Court Judges

New Delhi: The government has appointed 37 new High Court Judges. This is in continuation of the appointment of 26 High Court Judges in various High Courts on last Friday. With the notification of the appointments of another 11 High Court Judges in the Punjab & Haryana High Court by the government this year so far 138 appointments in various High Courts of the country has been made. Thus it has surpassed its earlier record of 126 High Court appointments in 2016.

Last year 2021, the appointment tally in High Courts was 120 in addition to 9 appointments in the Supreme Court. Ministry of Law and Justice in a statement said that the entire appointment process in higher judiciary has been put on a fast track.