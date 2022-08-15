Independence Day Celebrated with Patriotic Fervor and Gaiety at RINL

New Delhi : The RINL-Vizag Steel Plant today joined the Nation in celebrating the 76th Independence Day with patriotic fervor and gaiety in Ukkunagaram. Shri Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL hoisted the National Flag, took the salute accorded by the CISF Jawans at the sprawling Trishna Grounds in the Ukkunagaram, today.

Addressing the employees and their family members on the occasion, Shri Atul Bhatt extended his warm Independence Day greetings to all the employees of RINL and their family members, to the members of CISF, Home Guards and Principals, Teachers and students of different schools, Suppliers, Customers, Partners, Stakeholders and each one of our well-wishers who have been associated with RINL in its long journey.

“An intensive nationwide yearlong campaign Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated which focuses on citizen participation, to be converted into a ‘Janandolan’, where small changes, at the local level, adds up to significant national gains. As a part of these celebrations, a special campaign “Har Ghar Tiranga” has been launched to encourage citizens to display the Tri colour in their houses from 13th to 15th of this month” Shri Atul Bhatt added.

Highlighting RINL’s commitment to Atma Nirbhar Bharat, Shri Atul Bhatt said that RINL continuous follow-up with the consortium partners led to the stabilization of production of forged wheels at Forged Wheel Plant at Rae Bareli and said that it gives him happiness to announce that, the hot trials for production of LHB wheels has successfully completed and waiting for RDSO clearance to commence regular production from this month itself .

Highlighting the initiatives and achievements of RINL, Shri Atul Bhatt stated that as a cost saving measure, slime consumption has increased up to an average of 24% in 2022-23 from an average of 21% in 2021-22, PCI rate has been increased to 110 kg/tHM from a level of 100 kg/tHM in 2021-22.We have also started procuring 58% Fe Iron Ore Fines from OMDC for blending with 64% Fe Iron Ore Fines from NMDC.

During the period, RINL focused on maximizing the percentage of High end value added steel production in total Saleable steel (28 % during current FY when compared to 15% in CPLY). To remain in the competitive market, various new grades such as Boron Steels, Chromium steel etc., are being added to the product basket aiming at niche markets. In the first four months of this financial year 3 new grades and 2 new sections were developed and product portfolio was diversified. Efforts were made to maximize the contribution of available production by focusing on Product mix & Geo Mix. During the period Apr-Jul’22 we have achieved increased sales of High end Value added steel to 31% of the total domestic sales from a level of 23 % in CPLY and the share of sales in high NSR regions (Andhra/South) was increased to 58% from 53% in CPLY(corresponding period last year).

As part of Independence Day celebrations, cultural programmes by the ukkunagaram schools Kendriya vidyalaya, delhi public school, DAV public school, Aurobindo, Shristi World school and Ukku Umang reflecting patriotic fervor have enthralled the audience.