Nitin Gadkari says under Parvatmala Pariyojana Government plans to develop more than 250 projects with Ropeway length of over 1,200 km in 5 years

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari addressed ‘INTERALPIN 2023 Fair’, the Leading International Trade Fair for Alpine Technologies at Innsbruck, Austria today. The fair brings together key industry players, service providers, and decision-makers from the Cable Car industry.

Shri Gadkari said under “Parvatmala Pariyojana”, the Government of India plans to develop 250+ projects with a Ropeway length of 1,200+ km over 5 years. He said our focus is on PPP under Hybrid Annuity Model with 60% contribution support by Government of India. He said we are promoting the manufacturing of ropeway components under the “Make in India” initiative.

Shri Gadkari said we encourage the Austrian & European industries to participate in enhancement of existing ropeway standards to ensure sustainable and safer transport and to be a part of this transformational journey as we take Indian infrastructure to greater heights.

Shri Gadkari also visited exhibits of world’s leading manufacturers of ropeway systems offering high-tech solutions, innovative design, top quality, and functionality, thus paving the way for convenient and environmentally friendly ropeway passenger transport.