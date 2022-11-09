Nitin Gadkari on a 3 day review program of NH projects in North east and Sikkim deliberates on issues and progress of projects

New Delhi : On 1st day of his 3-day review program of NH projects in North East Region and Sikkim; Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari reviewed the progress of NH projects in Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Nagaland with Chief Minister of Assam Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union MoS General V.K. Singh, Senior Officials of the Ministry & State and Contractors.

Discussions related to land acquisition issues, progress of ongoing projects, proposed projects, use of new technologies, disputes & arbitration and possible financial interventions were discussed at length.

Shri Gadkari also reviewed the delayed projects in the 4 States to understand the reasons for delay and issued specific instructions to get them on track.

Shri Gadkari directed all officials for the speedy completion of projects. He stressed upon the importance of coordination and partnership between Central and State agencies to develop top-class transport infrastructrue in North Eastern States.