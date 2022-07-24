Nitin Gadkari inaugurates Savner-Dhapewada-Gondkheri section of National Highway 547-E in Nagpur worth Rs 720 crore

New Delhi : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the Savner-Dhapewada-Goundkhairi section of National Highway 547-E with a length of 28.88 km and a cost of Rs. 720 crore in Nagpur .

Speaking on the occasion he said this highway section, which is replete with various features like greenfield bypass, big bridge, railway flyover as well as vehicular underpass, overpass, bus shelter on both sides, will eliminate the traffic problem in the area andwill prove crucial to ensure smooth and safe traffic for the citizens.

The Minister informed the four-laning of the Savner – Dhapewada – Goundakhairi section will provide better connectivity to the pilgrims to the famous Ganesha Temple at Adasa and the Vitthal-Rukmini Temple at Dhapewada in the area. He said the new 4-lane bridge over the Chandrabhaga river will relieve traffic jams in Dhapewada and make travel safer. It will facilitate the access of agricultural and local products of the region to larger markets, he added.

Shri Gadkari said there will be growth in logistics and industrial parks in Gondkhairi and Chinchbhavan areas. Also Nagpur city will get relief from heavy traffic coming and going from Bhopal, Indore to Mumbai, Hyderabad.