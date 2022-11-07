Nitin Gadkari inaugurates five national highway projects worth Rs. 1261 crore in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari today inaugurated 5 National Highway projects of total length 329 km in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh at a cost of Rs 1261 crore in the presence of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of State Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State Shri Gopal. Bhargava, Shri Bisahulal Singh and MPs, MLAs and other officials.

Shri Gadkari said that the natural beauty of Mandla and Kanha National Park have always attracted tourists. With the construction of these road projects, this area and its forest dwellers will get better facilities. These projects will well connect Mandla with Jabalpur, Dindori, Balaghat districts.

The Minister said with the construction of these routes, religious places like Pachmarhi, Bhedaghat and Amarkantak as well as traffic from Jabalpur via Amarkantak to Bilaspur, Raipur and Durg will be easy. Transportation of agricultural and industrial products from nearby regions and states will be facilitated and this will save time and fuel, he added.

Shri Gadkari said under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, our government is continuously moving towards ensuring prosperity and development of Madhya Pradesh.