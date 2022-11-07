New Delhi : Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will visit Cambodia from 11-13 November to attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit & 17th East Asia Summit.

Cambodia as the current Chair of ASEAN is hosting these Summits. VP will be accompanied by EAM Dr S. Jaishankar.

Vice President will attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit in Phnom Penh on 12 November 2022. This year marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations and is being celebrated as the ASEAN-India Friendship Year.

3. On 13 November 2022, Vice President will participate in the 17th East Asia Summit which comprises the ten ASEAN member states (i.e. Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam) and its eight dialogue partners- India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia.

4. During his visit, Vice President will also have bilateral engagements with the Cambodian leadership. On the margins of the Summits, he will hold bilateral meetings with leaders from other countries as well.

5. While returning from Phnom Penh, Vice President will also visit Siem Reap to review the preservation and restoration work being undertaken by India at Cambodian heritage sites.